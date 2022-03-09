If You Dog Needs Sleep, Play Ed Sheeran Songs

According to a research study, if your dog is in need of sleep all you have to do is play Ed Sheeran songs. The study was done by analyzing the top sleep playlists on Spotify, and without a shadow of a doubt, Sheeran sent the pooches to la-la land fastest. Ed’s acoustic version of “The Joker and the Queen” was most effective to put dogs to sleep.
If you’re curious about the other artists that are helpful in putting your dog to sleep, Taylor Swift and John Mayer were second and third. What helps you fall asleep?