If You Can’t Enjoy Your Public Pool… Beat the Heat Like Bovines Do

Jun 9, 2020 @ 10:00am

Cattle Troughs Are the Newest Hipster Pool Sensation

With public pools closed, lots of people are looking for home options.  But above-ground pools aren’t always the most attractive things to put in your yard.

So, apparently, the new trend is:  Buying a large steel CATTLE TROUGH and using it as a pool.  The troughs work like above-ground pools, plus they have a sort of rustic farmhouse look that works with some people’s hipster design style.

If you’re interested, the cattle troughs cost around $300 to $600.

See the full story, here:  New York Post

 

 

(Here’s a picture.)

