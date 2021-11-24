If You Always Get Lost, You May Have ‘Direction Dyslexia’

If you always get lost you could have “direction dyslexia.”
Researchers from Canada say if your sense of direction is embarrassingly non-existent, and it’s an issue you’ve had since childhood, it could be due to topographical disorientation or DTD. This is a disorder, which they say could affect up to two percent of the population.
They say most people who have the disorder are competent in every other area of their life and have no cognitive disabilities.
Neuroscientist Professor Giuseppe Laria says, “People with DTD come from all sorts of careers […] They live perfectly normal lives and often have no discernible memory or attention issues. The problem is that they have an absolute inability to create mental maps of their environment, something that most people do without thinking about it.”
He says the condition seems to be highly hereditary, and that his team has developed an intensive 12-day computerized training program meant to help people with DTD develop their navigational skills.
Find your way here, for more: (DailyMail)