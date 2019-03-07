If This is How They Honor the “Dead” in Oakland, We’re Moving There!
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 6:19 AM

Multiple drivers contacted the California Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon reporting wads of cash blowing across several lanes of Interstate 880 in Hayward (near Oakland). Cars were stopping as drivers and passengers rushed out to grab the money on the highway’s southbound lanes. Local TV tracked down who had tossed the cash. Family members, who asked to not be identified, said that they had thrown about $500 out of their car, all in $20 bills, on the way back from a funeral as a way “to honor the man who died,” according to a family member. It’s an “Oakland thing,” they said. Click here to see pictures and the full story from Fox News.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Woman Closed Down Her Restaurant to Take All 20 Employees to Disney World Here are the Most Stressful Jobs in America Is This “RANCH” Heaven? Kelsea Ballerini Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry Luke Combs makes Billboard Chart History What is the Magic Age When You’re Happiest?
Comments