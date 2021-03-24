      Weather Alert

IEA Releases Annual State Of Education Report

Mar 24, 2021 @ 11:43am

The Illinois Education Association is releasing its third annual State of Education report. The report is comprised of answers to a bipartisan poll that asks Illinoisans about all aspects of public schools. The biggest issue surrounded COVID-19, with 79-percent of those polled in favor of providing rapid testing in schools, establishing clear metrics regarding when to switch to remote learning, and more. The data also showed that the public trusted teachers the most when it came to coronavirus response, and that there was growing concern over the teacher shortage.

