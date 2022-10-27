IDPH Urges Public To Celebrate Halloween Safely
October 27, 2022 12:05PM CDT
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to celebrate Halloween safely. Anyone who feels sick or feels systems should skip the Halloween party and trick-or-treating. The public should also beware of Halloween holiday hazards. Over the past three years, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 32-hundred Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.