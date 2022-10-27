98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IDPH Urges Public To Celebrate Halloween Safely

October 27, 2022 12:05PM CDT
Share
IDPH Urges Public To Celebrate Halloween Safely

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to celebrate Halloween safely.  Anyone who feels sick or feels systems should skip the Halloween party and trick-or-treating.  The public should also beware of Halloween holiday hazards.  Over the past three years, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 32-hundred Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. 

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts