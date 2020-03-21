IDPH: Twenty-One Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Will County
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that their are 296 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 1,049 cases in 30 counties . The IDPH also announced three more deaths from coronavirus; a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s and a McLean County woman in her 70s. The Illinois Department of Public Health has also announced that their are now 21 confirmed case of Coronavirus in Will County. The 21 cases are described as follow
- Male in their 50s
- Female in their 50s
- Male in their 30s
- Male in their 40s
- Female in their 50s
- Male in their 50s
- Female in their 30s
- Female in their 50s
- Male in their 70s
- Male in their 70s
-
Male in their 50s
-
Female in their 30s
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
- Unknown
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.