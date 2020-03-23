IDPH: Twenty-Four Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Will County
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that their are 296 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 1,285 cases in 31 counties . The IDPH also announced three more deaths in Cook County from coronavirus; two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s. The Illinois Department of Public Health has also announced that their are now 24 confirmed case of Coronavirus in Will County.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.