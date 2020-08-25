IDPH To Investigate Long-term Care Facilities
The Illinois Department of Public Health is launching an investigation into the long-term care bureau after complaints and high rates of COVID-19 infections. The IDPH announced Friday that it is reviewing the bureau after discovering that investigations into abuse and neglect were delayed between mid-March and June. Director Ngozi Ezike says the findings are unacceptable. Over half of all Illinois COVID-19 deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities.