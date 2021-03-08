IDPH: State Sets Single Day Vaccine Distribution Record
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that the state set another single-day vaccination distribution record. Providers across the state administered over 135-thousand doses Friday, surpassing the previous record. Over three-point-two million vaccine doses have been administered in the state since the effort began. More than 340-thousand of those doses were administered at long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, only second doses of the vaccine are being administered this week at Joliet West Field House by the Joliet Fire Department and volunteers. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carey tells WJOL that they have 4000 doses to be administered this week, but again those are for residents who already have the first dose.
Region 7’s positivity rate is at 3.6%. The number of ICU beds that are available is at 34%, we need to be above the 20% threshold. And the number of patients with COVID-19 in Will and Kanakee county hospitals has declined and is now at 49. In late January, there were 151 patients being treated for COVID in region 7’s hospitals.