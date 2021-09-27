      Weather Alert

IDPH Sides With CDC On Pfizer Vaccination Boosters

Sep 27, 2021 @ 11:45am

The Illinois Department of Public Health is backing up the CDC on recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The IDPH says boosters should be available only for certain groups at this time. The groups include those 65 and older and residents of long-term care settings. People aged 50- to 64-years old with underlying medical conditions should also receive boosters. People ages 18 to 49 with underlying conditions and those 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for transmission of the virus are also under consideration for booster shots. All boosters are to be given at least six months after the initial series is complete.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Oswego School District 308 is back to Remote Learning
Its Fall! Here are some local Pumpkin Farms and Places To Pick Apples!
Joey's Red Hots Opens: Draws 250 Lunch Customers!
DIERKS BENTLEY CANCELED WEEKEND SHOW DUE TO COVID CASE AMONG CREW
Connect With Us Listen To Us On