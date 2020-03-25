IDPH: Second Death in Will County from Coronavirus
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that their are 330 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties. The IDPH also announced deaths; a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 19 deaths with two of those deaths coming in Will County. The IDPH has also announced that their are now 40 confirmed case of coronavirus in Will County.
Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.