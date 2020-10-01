IDPH Nixes Haunted Houses, Okays Trick-Or-Treating
The Illinois Department of Public Health is nixing haunted houses but okaying trick-or-treating. The department released its updated guidelines for Halloween activities yesterday. Haunted houses are not allowed while the state is in Restore Illinois Phase Four Guidelines. Halloween gatherings are limited to no more 50-percent of a building’s maximum capacity, with a 50-person cap. Pumpkin patches, orchards, and hayrides are acceptable as long as masks are worn, and social distancing and proper hygiene are maintained. Trick-or-treating is being allowed if guidelines for social distancing, wearing cloth masks, and general safety are observed.