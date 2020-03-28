IDPH Announces Thirteen More Coronavirus Deaths Including Infant
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that their are 465 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 3,491 cases in 43 counties. The IDPH also announced 13 more deaths including an infant from Cook County. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced that a full investigation is underway.
- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s
- McHenry County: male 50s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s
- Lake County: female 90s
- Will County: female 90s
That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 47 deaths. Will County currently has 127 positive coronavirus cases with four deaths.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.