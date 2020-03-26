IDPH Announces 673 New Cases of Coronavirus in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that their are 673 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 2,538 cases in 37 counties. The IDPH also announced seven more deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s . That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 26 deaths with two of those deaths coming in Will County. The Will County Health Department has announced that their are now 50 confirmed case of coronavirus in Will County.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.