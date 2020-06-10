IDPH Announces 625 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 78 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,837 cases, including 6,095 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,820 specimens for a total of 1,100,002. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3 –June 9 is 4%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.