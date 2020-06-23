IDPH Announces 601 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 601 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.
- Boone County – 1male 60s
- Cook County – 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 2 females 100+
- DuPage County – 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County – 1 male 70s
- Kane County – 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County – 1 female 60s
- Kendall County – 1 male 90s
- Lake County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s
- Macon County – 1 male 80s
- McHenry County – 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County – 1 female 60s
- Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 female 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,825 cases, including 6,707 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 specimens for a total of 1,399,510. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 16–June 22 is 2%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.