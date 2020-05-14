IDPH Announces 3,239 New Coronavirus Cases on Thursday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday 3,239 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths.
- Coles County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 4 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 10 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 females 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kendall County: 2 females 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 50s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.