IDPH Announces 2,450 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Saturday 2,450 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 58,505 cases, including 2,559 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.