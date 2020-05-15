IDPH Announces 2,432 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,432 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Friday, including 130 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 40s
- Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 deaths, in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.