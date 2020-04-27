IDPH Announces 1,980 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,980 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Monday, including 50 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.