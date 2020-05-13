IDPH Announces 1,677 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,677 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Wednesday, including 192 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 female 20s
- Cook County: 1 male teens, 1 female 30s, 3 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 21 males 60s, 13 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 19 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 3 females 100+
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jasper County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Edwards County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,668 specimens for a total of 489,359. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.