IDPH Announces 1,527 New Coronavirus Cases on Thursday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,527 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Thursday, including 104 additional deaths.
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 2 unknown 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Union County: 2 males 70s
- Whiteside County: 2 females 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 115,833 cases, including 5,186 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,993 specimens for a total of 829,966. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21–May 27 is 8.3%
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.