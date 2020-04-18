IDPH Announces 125 New Coronavirus Deaths on Saturday
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Saturday, including 125 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70’s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s
- Kankakee County: 2 females 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
Hamilton County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.