IDPH Announces 1,151 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, in 95 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.