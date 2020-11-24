      Weather Alert

IDPH Adjusts Method For Tracking Available Hospital Beds

Nov 24, 2020 @ 12:43pm

The Illinois Department Public Health is adjusting its method for tracking available hospital beds. Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said yesterday that the department wants to ensure the count of how many patients could be cared for in hospitals is accurate. The new method takes staffing levels into account when releasing numbers showing how many hospital beds are available in the state. The COVID-19 surge has led to staffing shortages that affect a facility’s ability to utilize all the open beds in the hospital.

