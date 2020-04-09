IDPH: 1,344 New Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there are 1,344 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 16,422 cases in 81 counties. The IDPH also announced 66 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 528 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Will County is currently reporting a total of 942 confirmed cases with 35 deaths.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.