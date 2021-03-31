      Weather Alert

IDOT Spends Over Six Million Picking Up Litter

Mar 31, 2021 @ 12:54pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation wants taxpayers to be aware of the cost of tossing trash where it doesn’t belong. IDOT says it spent over six- million dollars last year picking up litter. Officials say crews have to be sent out to pick up trash to prevent pollution rather than dealing with more crucial issues. The department says it could have spent that money “resurfacing 30 miles of road” or on “40 maintenance trucks that could double as snowplows.”

