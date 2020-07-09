IDOT Releases Interactive Website for I-55 Access Study
The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Joliet, is inviting the public to the learn more and comment about the preliminary engineering and environmental studies for the Interstate 55 Access Study. Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details and encourage public participation through an enhanced project website: i55atil59accessproject.org.
The purpose of the outreach effort is to obtain public input, present the preferred alternative for each of the projects identified by the I-55 Access Study, provide a status updates and discuss next steps.The I-55 Access Study area is in western Will County, primarily within Shorewood and Joliet. The study area covers approximately 6.5 square miles, bounded by Interstate 80, U.S. 52 (Jefferson Street), Houbolt Road and River Road.
Based on earlier public meetings, IDOT has identified a recommended preferred alternative that includes four improvements:
- U.S. 52 from River Road to Houbolt Road: Capacity improvements with an additional lane for the portion of U.S. 52 from River Road to Illinois 59.
- I-55 from I-80 to U.S. 52: Converts the existing interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59 into a diverging diamond interchange with access to and from the north and the addition of a lane along I-55 between the Illinois 59 and U.S. 52 interchanges.
- Olympic Boulevard from I-55 East Frontage Road to Houbolt Road: Includes the extension of Olympic Boulevard to the East Frontage Road of I-55.
- Seil Road from Raven Road to Illinois 59: Includes mini-roundabouts at the Seil Road intersections with Raven Road and States Lane.
In addition to the website, outreach efforts will include a mailed newsletter and the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments to IDOT’s staff over the phone at (847) 705-4087.