IDOT: Overnight Full 15 Stops On I-55 At Weber Road This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of ongoing reconstruction of the Weber Road interchange in Romeoville and Bolingbrook, overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway stops, will take place on both sides of Interstate 55 starting, weather permitting, Tuesday, Aug. 25, to Friday, Aug. 28.
The closures are necessary to install steel support beams for a new Weber Road bridge that will allow the interchange to be converted into a diverging diamond design. Each night, starting at 9
p.m., both sides of I-55 approaching Weber Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. A second lane in both directions will close at 11 p.m. At 12:01 a.m., full traffic stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time will take place on both sides of the expressway near Weber Road. Exit and entrance ramps will remain open and all lanes reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.
The overall project involves adding a third lane to each direction of Weber Road between 135th Street/Romeo Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road, with modernized traffic signals, new LED
lighting, improved drainage and a barrier median. The entire project wraps up in early 2022.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits
and be on the alert for workers and equipment.