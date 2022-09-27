98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IDOT Holding Another Round Of Open Houses For Seasonal Employment

September 27, 2022 2:02PM CDT
IDOT Holding Another Round Of Open Houses For Seasonal Employment

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding a second series of open houses for people interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide. Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45-thousand lane miles statewide during winter. Applications for the positions must be submitted online. More than 25-hundred temporary winter positions are open.

