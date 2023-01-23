98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IDOC Partners With Lewis University On New Prison Education Program

January 23, 2023 12:04PM CST
The Illinois Department of Corrections is partnering with Lewis University on a new program at Sheridan Correctional Center. Nearly 20 students are taking part in the Prison Education Program after receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second of its kind in Illinois following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs.

