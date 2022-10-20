98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving

October 20, 2022 12:00PM CDT
IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to be aware of deer while driving.  It is deer mating season, which means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.  Last year, there were more than 14-thousand crashes involving deer in Illinois.  Over 42-percent took place in October, November and December.  Cook County had the most deer related crashes in 2021 with 493.

