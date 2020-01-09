Idling Your Car In Winter Can Cost You, Here’s How
Some states have laws that prohibit people from warming up their cars, or idling their cars without anyone inside. But even if your state doesn’t have such a law, you really should avoid doing so. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that nearly 11 percent of cars reported stolen in 2018 had their key or wireless key fob in them. The steam coming out of a vehicle is basically an invitation for a crook. The NICB says you should always lock your vehicle, take the keys and set the alarm if required, don’t store a garage door opener in your car, and don’t leave your car running in a public place. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.