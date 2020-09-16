iDKHOW shares title track off upcoming ‘Razzmatazz’ album
Fearless RecordsI DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME has released a new song called “Razzmatazz,” the title track off the duo’s upcoming debut album.
You can download “Razzmatazz” the song now via digital outlets. Razzmatazz the album, which also features the lead single “Leave Me Alone,” is due out October 16.
“Leave Me Alone,” meanwhile, currently sits in the top 25 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. iDKHOW previously peaked on the ranking at number 13 with their breakout single “Choke.”
iDKHOW is fronted by former Panic! at the Disco bassist Dallon Weekes, and also includes drummer Ryan Seaman. Leading up to Razzmatazz, they’ve released two EPs: 2018’s 1981 Extended Play and 2019’s Christmas Drag.
By Josh Johnson
