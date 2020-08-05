iDKHOW announces debut album; listen to single “Leave Me Alone” now
Fearless RecordsI DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME‘s debut album finally has a title and a release date.
The first full-length effort from the “Choke” duo, aka iDKHOW, is called Razzmatazz, and is due out October 16.
The lead single from Razzmatazz is called “Leave Me Alone.” You can download it now via digital outlets.
iDKHOW is fronted by former Panic! at the Disco bassist Dallon Weekes, and also includes drummer Ryan Seaman. Leading up to Razzmatazz, the group has released two EPs: 2018’s 1981 Extended Play and 2019’s Christmas Drag.
Here’s the Razzmatazz track list:
“Leave Me Alone”
“Mad IQs”
“Nobody Likes the Opening Band”
“New Invention”
“From the Gallows”
“Clusterhug”
“Sugar Pills”
“Kiss Goodnight”
“Lights Go Down”
“Need You Here”
“Door”
“Razzmatazz”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.