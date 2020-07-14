IDK offers a thought-provoking performance of “No Cable” on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Hayden Sahil
For his late-night television debut, IDK decided to make a statement and demand justice with a politically-charged performance of “No Cable” on Monday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The critically acclaimed DMV rapper and producer “Ignorantly Drops Knowlege” on audiences at home about police brutality, racism, and homophobia.
His performance embodied aggression as he spat the song’s poignant lyrics that ring true in today’s world, which so desperately needs change.
IDK raps, “Cause if I make a wrong turn and stop at a gas station, listen, there’s a small chance that I could probably be lynched in 2019, and probably still in 2020. And probably 20 years later ’cause this ain’t gon’ leave. It’s never gon’ end; that’s why I gotta scribble this pen.”
“No Cable” was written two years ago but appeared on IDK’s 2019 Warner Records debut, Is He Real?.
He was supported Monday night by a full live band while dressed in all black. The lights goes dark when the names of several victims of police-involved shootings or deaths appear on the screen behind him — including George Floyd, Eric Garner, Renisha McBride, Ahmaud Arbery, Sandra Bland and more.
IDK recently dropped IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack for the Kevin Durant’s Basketball County: In the Water documentary, featuring fellow DMV artists Wale, Rico Nasty and Alex Vaughn, production from Juicy J, and the most recent track, “Mazel Tov,” featuring A$AP Ferg.
By Rachel George
