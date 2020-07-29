      Weather Alert

IDK & A$AP Ferg live in luxury in the new music video for “Mazel Tov”

Jul 29, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Warner RecordsCritically acclaimed rapper/producer IDK, aka Ignorantly Drops Knowledge, shares his brand-new video for “Mazel Tov,” featuring A$AP Ferg.

The duo dress in all-white to link up at a dope hilltop mansion  to celebrate their success, new wealth, fame and more, surrounded by beautiful ladies. A$AP, of course, brings his infectious high energy to the track and the music video. 

Both A$AP and IDK take inspiration from various Jewish celebrations for the video, which ends with the Horah dance — that’s the one that involves a person being lifted on a chair while others celebrate and dance around them in a circle.

“Mazel Tov” was featured on IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack for Kevin Durant’s newly-released Basketball County: Something in the Water documentary. It follows the Juicy J-produced track, “495,” featuring DMV rappers Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam and Weensey.

Last September, IDK dropped his major-label debut Is He Real? boasting 14 tracks with appearances from Tyler, the Creator, DMXPusha T, JID, Burna Boy and more.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Rachel George
