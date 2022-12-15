98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

December 15, 2022 12:02PM CST
IDHS Launching Program To Help Those With Gambling Problems

The Illinois Department of Human Services is launching a campaign to help those with gambling problems.  The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with a helpline and website.  Research shows nearly 400-thousand Illinois residents have a gambling disorder.  The campaign will reach across the state through TV, radio, social media, and sponsorships to educate the general public on the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and the resources available to those in need.

