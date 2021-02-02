IDES Warns Against Unemployment Benefit Fraud
Unemployment benefit fraud continues across the country. Illinois Department of Employment Security Director Kristin Richards says the fraud happens because someone likely got your personal information from a data breach. She adds that if you get an unemployment insurance letter or a debit card from Key Bank and did not apply for unemployment benefits, you are probably a victim of identity theft. You can report it online by visiting ides-dot-illinois-dot-gov and clicking on fraud and identity theft.