IDES Warns Against Unemployment Benefit Fraud

Feb 2, 2021 @ 12:10pm

Unemployment benefit fraud continues across the country. Illinois Department of Employment Security Director Kristin Richards says the fraud happens because someone likely got your personal information from a data breach. She adds that if you get an unemployment insurance letter or a debit card from Key Bank and did not apply for unemployment benefits, you are probably a victim of identity theft. You can report it online by visiting ides-dot-illinois-dot-gov and clicking on fraud and identity theft.

