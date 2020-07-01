Ice-T reveals his father in law has COVID-19
Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, Ice-T has come out with a saddening announcement — his father-in-law has been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.
The 62-year-old rapper opened up about his wife’s dad Steve Austin in a tweet on Tuesday.
Alongside a photo of his relative wearing an oxygen mask and hospital gown, he tweeted, “Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ.”
Ice was met with a pouring out of support from social media users who offered up prayers and wished a speedy recovery for Steve. In a following tweet, sent a few hours after the first he seemingly issued a warning to his almost 2 million followers.
“‘Your biggest Mistake, is thinking it’s Fake…..,” he wrote, adding #Covid.
Coco Austin also discussed her father’s diagnosis in an Instagram post.
“My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn’t even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19,” she captioned photos of herself with her dad and her siblings.
“He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again,” she continued. “Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it.”
Coco also shared that her father wasn’t the only one in the family to catch the bug.
“Also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid,” she added. “Seems they all got it at the same time.”
By Danielle Long
