Ice Cream Company Making Edible Perfume?

A Portland, Oregon, ice cream company is introducing a classic picnic fare line of ice creams.
Salt & Straw is now selling deviled egg custard and cinnamon honey fried chicken ice cream as part of their Summer Picnic Series. The custard is made with smoked black tea, marshmallow fluff with balsamic vinegar. The fried chicken ice cream is made with chicken fat, croissants, honey and cinnamon.
The company is also working on an edible perfume that customers will be able to select as an ice cream topping or a scent they can wear.
What do you think about the picnic ice cream? How about edible perfume?