“I wish them well”: Laurence Fishburne says he was “not…invited” to return for ‘Matrix 4’

ABC/Image Group LADespite the fact that his character Morpheus was such a large part of the Matrix trilogy, Laurence Fishburne told New York Magazine “I have not been invited” to return for the series’ in-production fourth installment.
“Maybe that will make me write another play,” he joked, referencing when he was replaced in the third Die Hard film by Samuel L. Jackson, and used his time to write the play Riff Raff.
Still, Fishburne says of Keanu Reeves and company, “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”
The black-ish actor and producer allows about Morpheus, “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”
The Matrix 4, starring returning players Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jessica Henwick. It is set for an April 1, 2022 release.
Fishburne might not be reuniting with Keanu Reeves in the Matrix, but the two will appear together again in the fourth and fifth installments of the John Wick action franchise, in which Fishburne plays the Bowery King.
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.