98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

I Will Always Love You Music Festival returning to Dollywood

January 30, 2024 3:30PM CST
Share
Miller Mobley/NBC

The guest-favorite I Will Always Love You Music Festival is returning to Dollywood this spring.

Slated for March 9 to April 14, the event will feature a singalong show spotlighting Dolly Parton‘s timeless hits, as well as a new show, Trio, to honor 1987’s Trio album that featured Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt

More details on the I Will Always Love You Music Festival will be announced soon.

You can purchase tickets to Dollywood at dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?

Recent Posts