“I Still Pray”: Mickey Guyton finds peace in the turmoil with her gospel-tinged new song

Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton seeks clarity in her faith in “I Still Pray,” an inspirational, new song that spotlights the singer’s sparkling voice and delivers a poignant message.

“Sometimes when I don’t know what to do or how to help, I pray,” Mickey says of the song, explaining that when she wrote it, she needed to hear its message herself.

She continued, “Before writing this song, I’d been feeling kind of overwhelmed with all that’s going on in the world and how, at times, it feels like we have no control. And we don’t…I don’t have the answers. I just pray. So, I wrote this song from that place and hope when people hear it, in brings them some inspiration in the moments when it’s needed.”

Mickey wrote “I Still Pray” with fellow country star Tyler Hubbard and two other collaborators. It’s the latest in a series of songs she’s put out recently, including “Somethin’ Bout You” and “How You Love Someone.”

To go along with her new song, Mickey released a simple, powerful music video for “I Still Pray,” which features black-and-white closeup shots of her singing the song.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.