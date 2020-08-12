I Say: ‘Brad Paisley.’ You Say: ‘Snakes!’ Really? Yes.
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Well, it should come as no surprise that country music superstars are human, just like us. But sometimes, it’s still surprising.
Did you know that Brad Paisley is a good friend to snakes? He is.
His wife Kimberly posted a couple of photos of him and a little green snake (kind of cute), which he caught and released on their property.
Um… She also mentioned that he wasn’t wearing pants when it happened . . . but he wouldn’t let her show that part. T.M.I., right?
See more, if you dare, here: (Instagram)