‘I Had Been Kidnapped’: Tiktoker Says She Found Out She Was a ‘Missing Person’ Since 1980
Getty Images
An unnamed 42-year-old Tiktoker learned that she was a missing person and she’s been missing since 1980. After finding out that her current mother wasn’t her biological mother, she turned to the police to locate more information – through criminal records.
The woman explained in the video that the sheriff she was talking to urged her to sit as he delivered the devastating news, “I had been [missing] since 1980. There was a police investigation I could not access because the records had been archived, but I had been kidnapped,” the woman said.
The Tiktoker, who goes by @thebeardedmom, has shared 15 videos. They update her story, and reveal that her biological mother had sold her. But her biological grandmother had reported her missing; and her mother went along with that.
When she reunited with her biological mother, it didn’t go well.