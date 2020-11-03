“I came out a clearer person”: Wesley Snipes says he learned some important lessons in prison
Wesley Snipes says he hopes he “came out a better person” after serving time in prison for tax evasion back in 2010.
In an interview with The Guardian, the Blade actor said he learned a lot about himself during his time behind bars.
“I came out a clearer person,” he said. “Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose, clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and the great goddess above, and clearer on what I was going to do once I had my freedom back.”
“The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it,” Snipes continued. “I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years.”
Snipes says another of the lessons he learned was the importance of accountability.
“I made decisions. I accept the ramifications of those decisions. No one forced me to take that person as my accountant; no one forced me to take that person as my lawyer,” he explained. “No one forced me to believe what they were saying. That was on me. I don’t have time to sit back and say I was wronged and recapture all that was lost.”
Now, looking back, Snipes says he can see the positive in his time away.
“I understand so much more,” he said. “And if two and a half years of my life were in meditation and isolation up at that camp out of the 100 I plan on living, good deal. Good deal.”
Meanwhile, the actor has plenty to look forward to. Next month, Snipes will star in the highly anticipated sequel to Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America, which premieres on Amazon prime Dec. 18.
By Candice Williams
