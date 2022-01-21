I-80 Shut Down Near Morris: Two Semi-Trucks Involved In A Crash

Eastbound and westbound I-80 is blocked at Libson due to two semi-trucks in a crash and fire. Morris Fire Department responded to the scene. This is a major head-on collision with a pin-in and explosion. Major damage and Lifestar has been requested. Eastbound I-80 is shut down completely between Nettle School Road and Lisbon Road and westbound I-80 is shut down between Route 47 and Lisbon Road.
Illinois State Police on the scene and reporting that westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 112 and eastbound traffic is diverted off at Seneca Rd. Please avoid this area if possible.